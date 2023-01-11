HomeLocalChild Neglect and Multiple Possession with Intent to Distribute Arrests in Neshoba

Child Neglect and Multiple Possession with Intent to Distribute Arrests in Neshoba

GARALD JOHNSON, 42, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, No Insurance, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $2,500, $800, $800.

 

BRIANNA DELAINE KENNEDY, 28, of Lena, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

LUIS RAUL OROZCO, 43, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

LAWANDA SMITH, 47, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court.  Bond $0.

 

RICKY STEVENS, 43, of Little Rock, MS, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CLINT MASON TUBBY, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $15,000.

 

JULIA A VELEZ-SILVA, 40, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, NCJC.  Bond $0.

 

CHANDELL WILLIS, 36, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

KORZAY THURRELL WILLIS, 20, of Philadelphia, Possession with Intent to Distribute X 2, Failure to Appear, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bon $10,000 X 2, $0, $0.

 

TINA WILLIS, 40, of Philadelphia, Possession with Intent to Distribute X 2, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bon $10,000 X 2, $0.

