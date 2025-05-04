Domestic Violence, DUIs, and Shoplifting in Leake and Attala

SHARE NOW

SHONTAZ BROOKS, 47, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, KPD. Bond $0, $0.

TERESA W CHISM, 55, of Durant, Shoplifting – 2nd, Hold for Other Agency, KPD. Bond $0, N/A.

JOHNNY R GOOLSBY, 39, of Carthage, Shoplifting, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $1,800, $0.

ALIX S HESTER, 35, of Jackson, Bond Surrender – Leake County Circuit Court, Felony Indictment – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond $9,000, N/A.

MARK D LEE, 33, of Carthage, Felony Indictment – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

ANGELA M MCKEE, 52, of Canton, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond N/A.

WILLIAM THORNTON, 52, of Carthage, Warrant, Drug Court. Bond N/A.

KEITH A WILLIS, 75, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, PPD. Bond $2,000.