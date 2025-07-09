Domestic Violence, Felony Dope, and DUIs in Leake and Attala

DARIUS D BANKS, 41, of Jackson, Bench Warrant – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0.

BLAKE R BURRELL, 30, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Speeding, KPD. Bond $2,100, $500.

ROBIN L CONDERY, 41, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Seatbelt Violation, Failure to Give Signal, No Insurance, False ID, Resisting Arrest, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Hold for LCSO, LCSO. Bond N/A, $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $500, $500, $500, $1,197.25, N/A.

DENINA L HENRY, 40, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD. Bond $1,500, N/A.

MAURY A KENNEDY, 19, of Ackerman, No Driver’s License, Speeding, Hold for Another State, CPD. Bond $438, $268, N/A.

MEREDITH K MCDONALD, 45, of Carthage, Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, No Insurance, Driving on Wrong Side, CPD. Bond $2,088.75. $409.50, $165.

LINDSEY G PEEBLES, 42, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court – Philadelphia Municipal Court, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD. Bond N/A, N/A.

JAMES L SYLVESTER, 45, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, DUI – 1st, CPD. Bond $674.25, $1,351.

ZHELOSEAN I WATSON, 20, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD. Bond N/A.

ROBIN L WILLIS, 20, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Speeding, No Driver’s License, CPD. Bond $674.25, $268, $487.