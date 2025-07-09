Big Deals!
HomeAttalaDomestic Violence, Felony Dope, and DUIs in Leake and Attala

Domestic Violence, Felony Dope, and DUIs in Leake and Attala

by
SHARE NOW
Domestic Violence, Felony Dope, and DUIs in Leake and Attala

DARIUS D BANKS, 41, of Jackson, Bench Warrant – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $0.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

BLAKE R BURRELL, 30, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Speeding, KPD.  Bond $2,100, $500.

https://www.facebook.com/GriffisMotorsInc/photos

 

ROBIN L CONDERY, 41, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession  of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Seatbelt Violation, Failure to Give Signal, No Insurance, False ID, Resisting Arrest, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Hold for LCSO, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $500, $500, $500, $1,197.25, N/A.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

DENINA L HENRY, 40, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD.  Bond $1,500, N/A.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560270009982

 

MAURY A KENNEDY, 19, of Ackerman, No Driver’s License, Speeding, Hold for Another State, CPD.  Bond $438, $268, N/A.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

MEREDITH K MCDONALD, 45, of Carthage, Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, No Insurance, Driving on Wrong Side, CPD.  Bond $2,088.75. $409.50, $165.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

LINDSEY G PEEBLES, 42, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court – Philadelphia Municipal Court, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD.  Bond N/A, N/A.

https://www.breezynews.com/boswell-media-sports-home-run-derby

 

JAMES L SYLVESTER, 45, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, DUI – 1st, CPD.  Bond $674.25, $1,351.

https://www.facebook.com/p/Alfa-Insurance-Lee-Robertson-Insurance-Agency-100063924406834/

 

ZHELOSEAN I WATSON, 20, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD.  Bond N/A.

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE

 

ROBIN L WILLIS, 20, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Speeding, No Driver’s License, CPD.  Bond $674.25, $268, $487.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

https://www.facebook.com/GriffisMotorsInc/photos

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Multiple DUIs, Multiple Disorderly Conduct, and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake

More Drug Trafficking and DUIs in Leake and Attala

Felony Malicious Mischief, Shoplifting, and Multiple Possession with Intent Arrests in Attala and Leake

Aggravated Domestic Assault, DUIs, and Counterfeit Drugs in Attala and Leake

Aggravated Domestic Violence, DUIs, and Multiple Felony Drug Charges in Attala and Leake

Kidnapping, DUIs, and Felony Drug Charges in Attala and Leake

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560270009982