Dope, DUIs, and Disorderlies in Leake and Attala

EDGAR B HARRIS, 36, of Lena, DUI – Controlled Substance, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

 

MARCUS D HUFFMAN, 32, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD.  Bond $399.25.

 

SYLVESTER JOBE, 35, of Canton, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500.

 

DARREL L JOHNSON, 44, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Contempt of Court – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $674.25, $0.

 

LASHAWN KIMBLE, 30, of Lena, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

DEMETRIS O LANDINGHAM, 30, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO.  Bond $10,000, $1,000.

 

NORRICA N LINKOUS, 34, of Fairhope, AL, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Resisting Arrest, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500.

 

BOBBY M MALONE, 26, of Kosciusko, Hold for Another State, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

TODD B OSWALT, 23, of Durant, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, KPD.  Bond $50,000, $40,000.

 

AFRIKA RAMESSES-ANNUNM, 31, of Miami, FL, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Speeding, No Insurance, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

