HomeLocalDrug Trafficking and Other Felony Drug Arrests in Philadelphia

Drug Trafficking and Other Felony Drug Arrests in Philadelphia

by

RUSTY E CUMBERLAND, 45, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

 

LAKOTA L DAVIS, 32, of Philadelphia, Fleeing or Eluding a LEO, Reckless Driving, PPD.  Bond $10,000, $500.

 

TIMOTHY EICHELBERGER, 52, of Noxapater, Warrant – Winston County Circuit Court, PPD.  Bond $0.

 

DANA N FARMER, 40, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Trafficking, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, PPD.  Bond N/A, $15,000, N/A.

 

SAMANTHA J FORTENBERRY-ANTHONY, 44, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, PPD.  Bond $10,000, $800.

 

ALLISON K HARRIS, 40, of Sulligent, AL, Aggravated Trafficking, PPD.  Bond $20,000.

 

DARAYUS M HARRIS, 35, of Philadelphia, Shoplifting, PPD.  Bond $1,000.

 

JERRY HESTER, 55, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, PPD.  Bond $0.

 

NIGELL LEWIS, 36, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD.  Bond $10,000.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Philadelphia Fall Soccer Registration

Assault, DUIs, and Felony Possession in Neshoba Arrests

DUIs, Trespassing, and Disorderly Conduct Arrests in Attala and Leake

Felony Bad Checks, Malicious Mischief, and Grand Larceny Arrests in Neshoba

Juveniles Caught Stealing Vapes in Philadelphia

DUIs and Larceny in Attala and Leake Arrests