Drug Trafficking and Other Felony Drug Arrests in Philadelphia

RUSTY E CUMBERLAND, 45, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, PPD. Bond $1,500.

LAKOTA L DAVIS, 32, of Philadelphia, Fleeing or Eluding a LEO, Reckless Driving, PPD. Bond $10,000, $500.

TIMOTHY EICHELBERGER, 52, of Noxapater, Warrant – Winston County Circuit Court, PPD. Bond $0.

DANA N FARMER, 40, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Trafficking, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, PPD. Bond N/A, $15,000, N/A.

SAMANTHA J FORTENBERRY-ANTHONY, 44, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, PPD. Bond $10,000, $800.

ALLISON K HARRIS, 40, of Sulligent, AL, Aggravated Trafficking, PPD. Bond $20,000.

DARAYUS M HARRIS, 35, of Philadelphia, Shoplifting, PPD. Bond $1,000.

JERRY HESTER, 55, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, PPD. Bond $0.

NIGELL LEWIS, 36, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD. Bond $10,000.