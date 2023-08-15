Drug Trafficking, DUIs, and Drunks in Neshoba Arrests

ANGELO BELL, 41, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $800, $800, $300, $60.

TRENT BRADFORD, 42, of Little Rock, MS, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $800, $600.

AMY BURNHAM, 38, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600, $600.

CAMILLE PAKALI DIXON, 22, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Leaving the Scene – With Injuries, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $1,000.

JAMES ETHAN DULAY, 20, of Union, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

JEREMY GOSS, 19, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600.

GAVIN GRADY, 40, of Philadelphia, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $40,000.

JAMES JONES, 51, of Union, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, NCSO. Bond $0.

DAMARIUS MARSHAWN LEE, 22, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

HECTOR ALBERTO MARQUEZ-TELLO, 34, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $0.