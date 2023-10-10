Drugs, DUIs, and Domestics in Leake and Attala Arrests

DEVONTA R LACY, 24, of Kosciusko, DUI – Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $1,000.

WILLIAM D LADD, 49, of Carthage, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Motor Vehicle with Reckless or Willful Disregard for the Safety of Persons or Property, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, Resisting Arrest, Improper Turn, No Insurance, Switched Tag, Possession of Paraphernalia, Seatbelt Violation, LCSO. Bond $25,000, $25,000, $10,000, $10,000, $500, $250, $500, $500, $500, $250.

ANTHONY A MANSON, 33, of Kosciusko, Willful or Malicious Trespass, Indecent Exposure, KPD. Bond $0, $0.

SARAH J MAY, 38, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond $0.

THOMAS V PINTER, 38, of Walnut Grove, Felony Hold for Drug Court, Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

EDWARD E RIMMER, 56, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $5,000.

AKEA T SMITH, 25, of Carthage, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD. Bond $649.25, $399.25.

JERRY D SMITH, 55, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

FRANK TOLLISON, 25, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO. Bond N/A.

QUINTIN WILLIS, 19, of Louisville, Speeding, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, False ID, CPD. Bond $228, $418, $418, $1,139.25.

CURTIS WINDOM, 59, of Sallis, DUI – 1st, ACSO. Bond $1,000.