DUI Child Endangerment, Domestic Violence, and Shoplifting in Attala and Leake

STEVEN R MOBBS, 30, of Carthage, Careless Driving, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $168,$478, $418.

ANNETTE MOSES, 39, of Kosciusko, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $0.

DENNIS SHARKEY, 59, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting – 2nd, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD. Bond $2,288.50, $1,342.50.

AARON E SMITH, 28, of Kosciusko, DUI – Other Substance, MHP. Bond $1,000.

AKEA T SMITH, 24, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Profanity in a Public Place, CPD. Bond $399.25, $239.25.

ANTHONY STOWERS, 38, of Forest, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

TYRESE M TIMS, 19, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond $500.

JO VON K TURNER, 29, of Weir, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Insurance, Hold for Other Agency – Leake County Justice Court, CPD. Bond $1,331, $478, $$418, N/A.

MARCO VASQUEZ, 43, of Carthage DUI – 1st, DUI Child Endangerment, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $649.25, $168, $418, $389.25.

KAMIYA WALKER, 31, of Carthage, Resisting Arrest, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, No Driver’s License, Carrying of a Concealed Weapon, No Tag, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $649.25, N/A, $639.25, $418, $639.25, $218, $418.

KEITH O WALKER, 18, of Carthage, Reckless Driving, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $228, $649.25, $639.25.

MICHELLE L WESLEY, 51, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, LCSO. Bond N/A, $500, $1,000, $500, $500, $500.