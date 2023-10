DUI, Disturbance of Family, and Many Drug Arrests in Neshoba County

SHARE NOW

HOLLY LYNN HANKINSON, 41, of Lena, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0.

BRYANT HENRY, 44, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

WILLIE R HOUSTON, 56, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0.

GERMAINE BILLFORD ISOM, 31, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 4, NCSO. Bond $0 X 4.

TYLER KELLY, 33, of Philadelphia, No Game / Fish License, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $800, $0 X 2.

BRANDI LYNN KING, 34, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

KISHA MONIQUE KING, 35, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, Obstructing Traffic, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $400, $800.

MELINDA SUE LOWERY, 38, of Wesson, Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond $0.

JAMES MASSEY, 59, of Union, Fire – House, Vehicle, Other, NCSO. Bond $600.

JULIA DELISE MOORE, 41, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0.

ELIZABETH A PENNINGTON, 47, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2.

GEORGE POLK JR, 36, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $600.

JESSE JAMES RUSHING, 53, of Wesson, Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond $0.

JOSH LEE SMITH, 39, of Doniphan, MO, Public Drunk, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $600, $0.

TREVONTE STRIBLING, 22, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $0.

JAMES WATKINS, 23, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $0, $300.

TERRI LYNN WHITE, 58, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $600, $600.

KRISTEN WILLIS, 33, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $600.