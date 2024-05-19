DUI, Felony Possession, and Hindering Prosecution Arrests in Neshoba County

Big Deals!
JOHNATHAN CARBREA, 35, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

RAMEY DAN, 49, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JESSICA HARRIS, of Collinsville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

RODNEY DURRELL JEFFERSON, 42, of Memphis, TN, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

WENDY LONG, 43, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $600.

 

TYREEKUS MAUL, 24, of Noxapater, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

SHELBIE LYNN PINSON, 25, of Philadelphia, Felony Hindering Prosecution, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $2,500, $600.

 

JOHNNY MARK SUBLETTE, 55, of Meridian, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

