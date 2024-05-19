DUI, Felony Possession, and Hindering Prosecution Arrests in Neshoba County

SHARE NOW

JOHNATHAN CARBREA, 35, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

RAMEY DAN, 49, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

JESSICA HARRIS, of Collinsville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0.

RODNEY DURRELL JEFFERSON, 42, of Memphis, TN, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

WENDY LONG, 43, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $600.

TYREEKUS MAUL, 24, of Noxapater, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

SHELBIE LYNN PINSON, 25, of Philadelphia, Felony Hindering Prosecution, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $600.

JOHNNY MARK SUBLETTE, 55, of Meridian, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0.