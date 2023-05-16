DUIs, Disorderlies, and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake

DANA H ALFORD, 38, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $500.

KISHANNA L BEEMON, 22, of Forest, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

JOSEA A BROWN, 30, DUI – Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

KRISTIE M DAVIDSON, 40, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

JAYLA S FLANAGAN, 19, of Meridian, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, CPD. Bond $399.25, $649.25.

JONTIESE L FORTUNE, 34, of Walnut Grove, Felony Court Order – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

JEREMY HARRIS, 29, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

WALTER C HARRIS, 44, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD. Bond $399.25.

LAVONDA N HICKS, 31, of Lena, DUI – Controlled Substance, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.

OLAJAWAUN D JACKSON, 29, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $1,000, $0.

JAMAAL J JEFFERSON, 40, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

JOHN P JONES, 44, of Goodman, DUI – 1st, No Insurance X 2, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000 X 2.

JOHN H LANDINGHAM, 69, of McCool, Contributing to the Delinquency or Neglect of a Chile