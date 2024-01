Felony Forgery, Domestic and Disorderly Charges in Leake and Attala

SHARE NOW

JAMES C HESTER, 39, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond $0.

VINCENT HOWARD, 57, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0.

CORDARRIUS C JAMISON, 23, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $1,200, $1,000.

ROBIN JONES, 30, of Carthage, Hold for Other County, LCSO. Bond N/A.

CALVIN D LEFLORE, 44, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, LCSO. Bond N/A, $500, $500.

FAITH MORROW, 61, of Walnut Grove, Bond Surrender – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

DYLAN PAYRE, 18, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $500.

DEANNA S SANDIFER, 33, of Carthage, Felony Forgery, LCSO. Bond $6,000.