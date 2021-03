Felony Malicious Mischief and Shoplifting in Attala and Leake Arrests

KELVIN KINCAID, 37, of Carthage, Shoplifting, Contempt of Court, Bench Warrant X 2, KPD. Bond $2,300, $0, N/A X 2.

NATHANIEL D LANE, 28, of Kosciusko, Felony Malicious Mischief, Trespass, ACSO. Bond N/A, $1,000.

TERRIE LEFLORE, 65, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Possession of Marijuana, Careless Driving, No Insurance, Possession / Sale of Alcohol, CPD. Bond $1,331, $674.25, $168, $418, $389.25.

WILLIAM D LIGHTLE, 45, of Hattiesburg, No Driver’s License, Switched Tag, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $0, $0, $0.

SAMUEL H MILLER, 34, of Carthage, Hold for Other Agency, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

STEVEN A MONK, 38, of Lexington, DUI – 1st Offense, No Driver’s License, Possession of Marijuana, No Insurance, Seatbelt Violation, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $1,000, $500, $500.

KENNETH L MOORE, 59, of Kosciusko, Sentenced, ACSO. Bond N/A.

MARIO M MOORE, 34, of Carthage, Warrant, Bond Surrender, CPD.

GARRET B MOYER, 27, of Kosciusko, Felony Malicious Mischief, Trespass, ACSO. Bond N/A, $1,000.

MICHAEL T ODOM, 48, of Forest, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $5,000.

JOSEPH D PARISH, 37, of McCool, DUI – 1st Offense, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

ALICIA D RODRIGUEZ-JOACHIN, Bond Surrender, LCSO. Bond N/A.

JOSEPH E SHEPARD, 21, of Carthage, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, KPD. Bond N/A, N/A.

WESLEY M STANCILL, 29, of Lena, Bench Warrant, Hold for Other County, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

DANNIER R THOMPSON, 31, of Carthage, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond $5,000, $500, $500, N/A.

MATTHEW D WHITACRE, 19, of Walnut Grove, Felony Bench Warrant, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A, $1,000.