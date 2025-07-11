Felony Malicious Mischief, Shoplifting, and Multiple Possession with Intent Arrests in Attala and Leake

CHARLETT A BISHOP, 75, of Morton, Shoplifting, CPD. Bond $889.25.

DALE CHICKAWAY, 50, of Meridian, Public Drunk, PPD. Bond $500.

DANNY DALE, 30, of Macon, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $0.

QUINCY ELEY, 32, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $639.25.

JAMES GARRETT, 49, of Terry, Felony Malicious Mischief, LCSO. Bond $2,500.

DARICK T HUTCHINS, 52, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

TAMARA MATTHEWS, 24, of Philadelphia, Felony Transfer / Distribution / Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, PPD. Bond $30,000.

BENNIE L OVERSTREET, 55, of Philadelphia, Felony Transfer / Distribution / Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, PPD. Bond $30,000.

SKYLER ROBERTS, 30, of Mount Olive, DUI – Test Refusal, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

MICHAEL SISTRUNK, 37, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Attala Circuit Court, ACSO. Bond N/A.

BOBBY TOWNSEND, 28, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $7,500, $500.

DARRELL WILLIAMS, 51, of West, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, N/A, $1,000.