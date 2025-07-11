Big Deals!
Felony Malicious Mischief, Shoplifting, and Multiple Possession with Intent Arrests in Attala and Leake

by
Felony Malicious Mischief, Shoplifting, and Multiple Possession with Intent Arrests in Attala and Leake

CHARLETT A BISHOP, 75, of Morton, Shoplifting, CPD.  Bond $889.25.

DALE CHICKAWAY, 50, of Meridian, Public Drunk, PPD.  Bond $500.

DANNY DALE, 30, of Macon, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $0.

QUINCY ELEY, 32, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD.  Bond $639.25.

JAMES GARRETT, 49, of Terry, Felony Malicious Mischief, LCSO.  Bond $2,500.

DARICK T HUTCHINS, 52, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

TAMARA MATTHEWS, 24, of Philadelphia, Felony  Transfer / Distribution / Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, PPD.  Bond $30,000.

BENNIE L OVERSTREET, 55, of Philadelphia, Felony  Transfer / Distribution / Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, PPD.  Bond $30,000.

SKYLER ROBERTS, 30, of Mount Olive, DUI – Test Refusal, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

MICHAEL SISTRUNK, 37, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Attala Circuit Court, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

BOBBY TOWNSEND, 28, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO.  Bond $7,500, $500.

DARRELL WILLIAMS, 51, of West, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, N/A, $1,000.

