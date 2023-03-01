HomeAttalaFelony Possession and Fleeing or Eluding in Leake and Attala

Felony Possession and Fleeing or Eluding in Leake and Attala

DAMON SANDERS, 23, of Madison, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO.  Bond $0.

 

DWAINE D SEAWOOD, 49, of Durant, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

JASON D SHOEMAKE, 37, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

SABRINA SPIVEY, 28, of Philadelphia, Abusive Calls to Emergency Telephone Service, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

DEXTER D WASHINGTON, 22, of Canton, Exhibiting a Weapon in a Threatening Manner, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD.  Bond $639.25, $339.25.

 

LATASHA M WASHINGTON, 40, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Seatbelt Violation, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

 

AARON WILLIAMS, 39, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO, DUI, ACSO.  Bond $8,000, $8,000.

