Felony Possession and Fleeing or Eluding in Leake and Attala

DAMON SANDERS, 23, of Madison, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $0.

DWAINE D SEAWOOD, 49, of Durant, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

JASON D SHOEMAKE, 37, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

SABRINA SPIVEY, 28, of Philadelphia, Abusive Calls to Emergency Telephone Service, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

DEXTER D WASHINGTON, 22, of Canton, Exhibiting a Weapon in a Threatening Manner, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD. Bond $639.25, $339.25.

LATASHA M WASHINGTON, 40, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Seatbelt Violation, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

AARON WILLIAMS, 39, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO, DUI, ACSO. Bond $8,000, $8,000.