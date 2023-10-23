HomeAttalaFelony Possession, Shoplifting, and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake

Felony Possession, Shoplifting, and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake

ELIZABETH B BROWN, 38, of Weir, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, Bench Warrant – Attala Justice Court, KPD.  Bond $0, $0.

 

TRAVORIS N CONNER, 27, of Canton, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Contempt of Court – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bon $0, $0.

 

CHRISTION R DEON, 27, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

 

NATHANIEL L ELMORE, 18, of Forest, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD.  Bond $500.

 

KALEY D ENGLE, 46, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

ANNETE B GILBERT, 66, of Lena, Shoplifting, CPD.  Bond $889.25.

 

DEVONTAE R GRIFFIN, 28, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

AVEON L HAYES, 22, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Shooting into a Dwelling, LCSO.  Bond $25,000, $25,000.

 

ANTHONY J HENRY, 29, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO.  Bond $3,500.

 

DARRELL HOLMES, 23, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

JOEY LINDSAY, 53, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond $4,000, $1,000.

