Felony Possession, Trespassing, and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake

DOROTHY ALFORD, 65, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

BRETT T BECKHAM, 23, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

KENNETH C BROWN, 55, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Hold for Leake County Justice Court, CPD.  Bond $239.25, N/A.

 

ETHAN B BUCKLEY, 25, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

TREMAIN R BURKS, 48, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

TORI CHIPILEY, 23, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $2,000.

 

CHARLES M COCKROFT, 48, of Philadelphia, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

WALTER COOPER, 65, of Sallis, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

JACKIE CRIMM, 46, of Forest, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

