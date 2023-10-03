Grand Larceny, DUI, and Disorderlies in Leake and Attala

JIMMY L GILBERT, 67, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, WGPD. Bond $0.

LAROBERT K GILES, 30, DUI – 1st, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

DEMARCOS T GLEN, 26, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO. Bond $500.

JENNIFER R HYNES, 47, of Union, Bench Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

BYRON T KING, 47, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $399.25, $639.25.

RICKY L LENARD, 63, of Carthage, Hold for Another State, USM. Bond N/A.

CRAIG T MARTIN, 46, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $500.

RYAN C MCGEE, 38, of Vaiden, Grand Larceny, KPD. Bond $10,000.