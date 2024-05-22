Grand Larceny, Felony Tampering with Evidence, and Child Endangerment in Neshoba Arrests

Big Deals!
ALI MUSLE’H-MOHAMED ABDO, 52, of Detroit, MI, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

DREXLER MALIK CHAPMAN, 28, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

SCOTT DUETT, 60, of Brandon, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

ANTHONY LEWIS, 22, of Union, Felony Tampering with Evidence, Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, PPD.  Bond $2,500, $5,000.

 

KIPP MCROREY, 28, of Union, Grand Larceny, Hold for Investigations, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, DENIED, $0.

 

ELIZABETH MONK, 23, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

DAVID CORDELL ROCKETT, 58, of Sallis, Reckless Driving, Child Endangerment, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, NCSO.  Bond $600, $800, $400.

 

JOSEPH O ROWELL, 47, of Union, Reckless Driving, NCSO.  Bond $500.

 

LUKE DEWAYNE TOWNSEND, 42, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

RANDY WADE WHITE, 39, of Philadelphia, Reckless Driving, No Insurance, No License Tag, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $500, $800, $300, $800.

