Grand Larceny, Felony Tampering with Evidence, and Child Endangerment in Neshoba Arrests

ALI MUSLE’H-MOHAMED ABDO, 52, of Detroit, MI, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

DREXLER MALIK CHAPMAN, 28, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2.

SCOTT DUETT, 60, of Brandon, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

ANTHONY LEWIS, 22, of Union, Felony Tampering with Evidence, Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, PPD. Bond $2,500, $5,000.

KIPP MCROREY, 28, of Union, Grand Larceny, Hold for Investigations, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $7,500, DENIED, $0.

ELIZABETH MONK, 23, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

DAVID CORDELL ROCKETT, 58, of Sallis, Reckless Driving, Child Endangerment, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, NCSO. Bond $600, $800, $400.

JOSEPH O ROWELL, 47, of Union, Reckless Driving, NCSO. Bond $500.

LUKE DEWAYNE TOWNSEND, 42, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $0.

RANDY WADE WHITE, 39, of Philadelphia, Reckless Driving, No Insurance, No License Tag, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $500, $800, $300, $800.