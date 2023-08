Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, and Forgery Arrests in Leake and Attala

JAMARI D LEFLORE, 22, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, CPD. Bond $399.25, $639.25, $649.25.

SHAWN MOBBS, 22, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, KPD. Bond N/A, $1,900.

MEGAN M MORGAN, 30, of Byram, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Felony Hold for Drug Court – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond $1,500, N/A.

GERRICK L NICHOLS, 39, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $500.

DARYL PATTERSON, 27, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, WGPD. Bond $500, $500.

LORENZO POWELL, 32, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Contempt of Court, KPD. Bond $3,100, $0.

TAJA RAINE, 29, of Louisville, Felony Forgery, KPD. Bond $5,000.

SHIMARRIUS TRIPLETT, 19, of Louisville, Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

CLEARANCE WINDOM, 30, of Walnut Grove, Contempt of Court – Leake County Justice Court, Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.