There could be a wanted fugitive in Leake County.

31-year-old Brandon Pugh is wanted for murder, and aggravated assault, and shooting into a home.

He’s wanted on those charges in Jackson, but a Facebook post from the Leake County Sheriff’s office said he was last see near the Walnut Grove Correctional Facility Thursday morning.

Pugh is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous.

You’re asked to call your local police or sheriff’s department if you have seen him.