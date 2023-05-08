Malicious Mischief and Assault in Attala and Leake

HECTOR F AGUSTIN, 22, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168, $418, $418.

ANDREW L ANDERSON, 54, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Malicious Mischief, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Driving with Revoked or Suspended License, KPD. Bond $1,700, $900, $400, $900.

LEANNA G BELL, 19, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

JESSIE BOYD, 37, of Lena, Petit Larceny, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $1,500, N/A.

BOBBY G BREWER, 33, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $1,000.

CHRISTIAN G CAIN, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

DARREN A CAWTHORN, 21, of Kosciusko, Hold for Other Agency, ACSO. Bond N/A.

GLENN P CHANEY, 55, of Weir, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia X 2, ACSO. Bond N/A, $1,000 X 2.

TORI CHIPLEY, 23, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO. Bond $1,000.