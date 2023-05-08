HomeAttalaMalicious Mischief and Assault in Attala and Leake

Malicious Mischief and Assault in Attala and Leake

by

HECTOR F AGUSTIN, 22, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $168, $418, $418.

 

ANDREW L ANDERSON, 54, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Malicious Mischief, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Driving with Revoked or Suspended License, KPD.  Bond $1,700, $900,  $400, $900.

 

LEANNA G BELL, 19, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

JESSIE BOYD, 37, of Lena, Petit Larceny, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $1,500, N/A.

 

BOBBY G BREWER, 33, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD.  Bond $1,000.

 

CHRISTIAN G CAIN, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A.

 

DARREN A CAWTHORN, 21, of Kosciusko, Hold for Other Agency, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

GLENN P CHANEY, 55, of Weir, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia X 2, ACSO.  Bond N/A, $1,000 X 2.

 

TORI CHIPLEY, 23, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Burglary, Grand Larceny, Assault, and Malicious Mischief in Attala and Leake

Dope, DUIs, and Disorderlies in Leake and Attala

Receiving Stolen Property, Domestic Violence, and Many Drug Charges in Attala and Leake Arrests

Domestic Violence, Felony Malicious Mischief, and Multiple Drug Charges in Leake and Attala

Possession of a Stolen Firearm, DUIs, and Assault in Attala and Leake

Aggravated Assault, Petit Larceny, Carrying a Concealed Weapon in Leake and