Malicious Mischief, Felony Possession, and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala Arrests

LAUREN A LOVE, 41, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, KPD. Bond $5,000, $1000.

JASON R MCBRIDE, 42, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $1,544.25.

JAMES A MOORE, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Hold – Leake County Justice Court, Bench Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, Hold – Detainer for MBN, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A, N/A.

JAMES L MORGAN, 68, of Kosciusko, DUI – 2nd, MHP. Bond $1,000.

PRESTON T NABORS, 23, of Kosciusko, Malicious Mischief, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

DERRICK D TRIPLETT, 40, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, CPD. Bond $639.25, $649.25.

ALYSSA M UNDERWOOD, 21, of Walnut Grove, Felony Hold for Drug Court – Leake County Circuit Court, MDOC. Bond N/A.

RICHARD B WILLIAMS, 44, of West, Willful or Malicious Trespass, KPD. Bond $1,000.

SHANE P WILLIAMS, 26, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, LCSO. Bond $4,000, N/A.