Multiple Felony Possession and Disorderly Conduct Arrests in Neshoba County

Multiple Felony Possession and Disorderly Conduct Arrests in Neshoba County

LOGAN P PARISI, 21, of Forest, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

DYLAN PILGRIM, 24, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600.

 

TANSIL EDWARD PORTER III, 21, of Carrolton, DUI – 1ST, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

 

COREY RAYBORN, 33, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $1,500 X 2, $0.

 

WESLEY CARL ROLLINS, 19, of Columbus, Public Drunk, False ID, ABC.  Bond $600, $800.

 

CASEY DIAN RUSSELL, 34, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $600, $0.

 

PAUL DYLAN SANDERS, 23, of Pontotoc, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

JOE LEWIS SHAMBURGER, 58, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600.

 

SHANE SHULER, 40, of Meridian, Reckless Driving, NCSO.  Bond $500.

 

KAYLA NICOLE SIMS, 32, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond DENIED.

 

JOHNNIE ALTON STOKES, 31, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

JASON J STRIBLING, 44, of Philadelphia, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

HUNTER CHATHAM WALKER, 20, of Mobile, AL, Public Drunk, Possession of Alcohol by < 21, False ID, NCSO.  Bond $600, $800, $800.

 

JOSEPH WILSON, 19, of Ackerman, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, ABC.  Bond $600, $600.

