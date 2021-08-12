Multiple Felony Possession and Disorderly Conduct Arrests in Neshoba County

LOGAN P PARISI, 21, of Forest, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

DYLAN PILGRIM, 24, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600, $600.

TANSIL EDWARD PORTER III, 21, of Carrolton, DUI – 1ST, MHP. Bond $1,500.

COREY RAYBORN, 33, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $1,500 X 2, $0.

WESLEY CARL ROLLINS, 19, of Columbus, Public Drunk, False ID, ABC. Bond $600, $800.

CASEY DIAN RUSSELL, 34, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $600, $0.

PAUL DYLAN SANDERS, 23, of Pontotoc, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

JOE LEWIS SHAMBURGER, 58, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600, $600.

SHANE SHULER, 40, of Meridian, Reckless Driving, NCSO. Bond $500.

KAYLA NICOLE SIMS, 32, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond DENIED.

JOHNNIE ALTON STOKES, 31, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600.

JASON J STRIBLING, 44, of Philadelphia, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO. Bond $600.

HUNTER CHATHAM WALKER, 20, of Mobile, AL, Public Drunk, Possession of Alcohol by < 21, False ID, NCSO. Bond $600, $800, $800.

JOSEPH WILSON, 19, of Ackerman, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, ABC. Bond $600, $600.