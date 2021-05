Murder, Multiple Rape, Felony Child Neglect in Neshoba Arrests

TRI’NON BANKS, 45, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

KINGSLEY BELL, 36, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

AMY BURNHAM, 35, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $0.

SARAH BURRAGE, 31, of Philadelphia, Hold for Circuit Court. Bond $0.

CODY WAYNE COLBURN, 30, of Cottondale, AL, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

CORTEZ COLE, 25, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Bond $15,000.

HUMPHREY COLE, 61, of DeKalb, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0.

MICHAEL ROYCE CUMBERLAND, 32, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600.

VIOLET D DICKERSON, 77, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.

DANNY DUTTON, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $25,000, $0.

ANGELA KAY ELDRIDGE, 52, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

SHAREKA FOX, 34, of Philadelphia, Indictment. Bond $0.

CHRISTOPHER GILL, 26, of Philadelphia, Probation Violation, NCSO. Bond $0.

JAMES RYAN HILL, 26, of Philadelphia, Probation Violation, NCSO. Bond $0.

AUSTIN TODD JARRIEL, 20, of Walnut Grove, Rape, Murder, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Cocaine, NCSO. Bond $0 $0, $5,000, $5,000.

ZACHARY W KEEN, 19, of Union, Malicious Mischief, Failure to Pay, NCSO. Bond $600, $1,500.

NIKKI LANDRUM, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Child Neglect, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $25,000, $0.

ERIK MASSEY, 35, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $0.

FRANKIE EUGENE PRUITT, 40, of Philadelphia, Rape, NCSO. Bond $25,000.

KENNETH WAYNE RAY JR, 23, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

MICHAEL A TALBERT, 37, of Union, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

BOBBY GLEN WILLIAMSON, 34, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $25,000, $0.