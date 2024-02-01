Neshoba County and several other schools/districts awarded funds from MS Legislature

The Neshoba County School District is one of 25 schools/districts in the state of Mississippi to be awarded funds from the Mississippi Legislature for career and technical education.

According to a press release from AccelerateMS, approximately $1.4 million has been allocated to districts across the state, aiming to empower students by aligning their education with their future careers or post-secondary education programs.

The EquipMS Grant program, established through House Bill 588 (2023) as the Mississippi K-12 Workforce Development Grant program, aims to provide funding for Mississippi public school districts to modernize, replace, or otherwise enhance priority sector career and technical high school programs.

“Successful career preparation doesn’t begin after a student receives a high school diploma,” said Courtney Taylor, AccelerateMS Deputy Director for Strategy and Programs. “Our state’s leadership is showing a strong commitment to strengthening our workforce development at all levels and this investment opens doors for students to acquire skills earlier and in more meaningful ways tied to local job opportunities.”

The Neshoba County School District received $68,703 for its Engineering and Robotics program.

Other local districts receiving funds are:

Winston-Louisville Career & Technical Center: $126,352 (Industrial Maintenance)

$126,352 (Industrial Maintenance) Carroll County School District: $69,700 (Welding)

$69,700 (Welding) Holmes County Career & Technical Center: $45,129 (Industrial Maintenance)

$45,129 (Industrial Maintenance) Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center: $16,499 (Construction Technology)

The complete list of schools can be viewed below.