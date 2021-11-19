Neshoba County Holiday Garbage Collection Schedule

The Neshoba County Sanitation Department has announced their county garbage collection Thanksgiving holiday schedule.

There will be no route pick-up on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday November 25th. The schedule will continue as usual on Friday November 26th. The route scheduled for Thursday November 25th will be picked up early on Wednesday November 24th.

Neshoba County Sanitation Dept asks you to please have garbage for both the Wednesday and Thursday routes out by 7am as pickup times may vary due to the holiday.

The Waste Convenience Station at the Neshoba county Unit Facility Building will be closed Thanksgiving Day, but will be open Friday November 26th from 7am – 3pm and Saturday November 27th from 7am – 12pm.