Neshoba County Library Host Barbecue Workshop Saturday

The Neshoba County Library will be holding a barbecue workshop on Saturday, October 5 from 8 AM – 3 PM with Philadelphia’s own Pickin’ & Grillin’ BBQ Team. Pickin’ & Grillin’ BBQ has years of experience competing in top-tier events all over. Learn about preparing pork shoulders through curing, injections, rubs and more. Get an up-close look at all that goes into preparing quality meats on a professional rig at the Library. This event is free and delicious! Contact the Neshoba County Library for more details.