Neshoba County man charged in sex trafficking investigation

A trooper with the Mississippi Highway Patrol helped to rescue a teen girl from sex trafficking after recognizing red flags.

On September 2, Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Clay Moore went to help a disabled vehicle in Lowndes County.

Two men were inside the car with a 15-year-old girl.

While talking with the driver, Trooper Moore recognized indicators the adult males were a high risk threat to the child.

Moore separated the child from the adults and placed her in his patrol car.

During an interview with the child it was discovered that she was a victim of commercial sexual exploitation and was in an inappropriate relationship with the 32-year-old adult male driver. Trooper Moore discovered that the child was a missing person from Georgia and the 32-year-old adult male driver was out on bond for statutory rape of the child in the vehicle.

The driver has been identified as Emanuel Moore of Philadelphia, MS and is charged with kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He’s now booked in the Lowndes County Jail.

The other man in the car was released by MBI after further investigation.