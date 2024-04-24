Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Neshoba County

A native American male, identified as Thurman Issac of Philadelphia, was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday night, Apr. 23, 2024, on Hwy 482 near Hwy 16 E.

The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call this morning (Apr. 24, 2024) reporting a male lying on the side of the road. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the victim who had succumbed to his injuries.

The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Hwy Patrol are currently conducting an investigation into this incident and trying to find out how it occurred and who is responsible.