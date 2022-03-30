Philadelphia Police and Neshoba Deputies Investigate Thefts

HomeLocalPhiladelphia Police and Neshoba Deputies Investigate Thefts

6:21 a.m. – Philadelphia Police are sent to the report of a theft of items from a trailer at the Spaceway on Hwy. 561.

6:35 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies had the report of a reckless driver on Hwy. 15 N.

9:26 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were sent to check on livestock on the road.

11:13 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies responded to the report of an accident with no injuries on Hwy. 21 S. near Hwy. 48.

3:05 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies and VFD were alerted to a fire in the backyard of a residence on County Road 355.

4:46 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on W. Beacon Street.

9:34 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were called to the parking garage of the Silver Star to help with the report of a stolen vehicle.

