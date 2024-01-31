Prison Contraband, Felony Obstruction, DUIs, Child Abuse, Trespassing, and Multiple Assaults in Leake and Attala Arrests

HomeAttalaPrison Contraband, Felony Obstruction, DUIs, Child Abuse, Trespassing, and Multiple Assaults in Leake and Attala Arrests

BILLY M FEDRICK, 40, of Carthage, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Contempt of Court – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $0, $1,000, $0.

 

KIZZY D FICKLIN, 21, of Lena, DUI – 1st, Contributing to the Neglect or Delinquency of a Child, Possession of Marijuana, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $648.25, $424.25, $0.

 

CODI C HARRISON, 25, of Pulaski, Contraband in Prison, WGPD.  Bond $5,000.

 

TOMMIE JOHNSON, 65, of Kosciusko, Detainer for ACSO – Chancery Court, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

JOHNNY J KINCAID, 41, Detainer for MDOC, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, CPD.  Bond N/A, N/A, $424.25.

 

CALVIN M MORRIS, 41, of Carthage, Detainer for MDOC, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Detainer for CPD – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $500, $0.

 

MARIO A NUNEZ, 30, of Carthage, ID – Unlawful Use of Card X 2, Speeding, False ID, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Hold for ICE, CPD.  Bond $649.25 X 2, $228, $1,139.25, $418, $418, N/A.

 

TODD B OSWALT, 24, of Durant, Trespassing – Entering Lands of Another Without Permission, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

JENNIFER PARKS, 26, of Kosciusko, Trespassing – Entering Lands of Another Without Permission, Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO.  Bond N/A, N/A.

 

ARNESTO QUELAR, 29, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $418.

 

ALLEN RAMAGE, 50, of Sallis, Felonious Infliction of Physical Pain on a Vulnerable Person, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

RONALD TOWNER, 35, of Carthage, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, CPD.  Bond $500.

 

LARRY WILDER, 62, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, LCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

MELVIN WILLIAMSON, 55, of Union, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

 

TOKLOW A YORK, 23, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Careless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, Detainer for CPD – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $250, $0.

