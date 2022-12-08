Rape and Multiple DUIs, Drug Possession, and Domestic Violence Arrests in Neshoba

HomeLocalRape and Multiple DUIs, Drug Possession, and Domestic Violence Arrests in Neshoba

SHERAYAH EADES, 33, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

ALYSSA SHA FORNIGLIA, 28, of Conehatta, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

QUALEE L FRYER, 20, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

 

JOHN GATHINGS, 45, of Medina, TN, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $1,000, $1,500.

 

REGINALD EVAN GRAY, 30, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ALEX HARRELL, 46, of Philadelphia, Rape, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ROBERT LEE HAYES, 33, of Meridian, DUI – Test Refusal, Failure to Appear, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $0.

 

AMBER JANE HICKMAN, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Child Restraint Law, Child Endangerment, MHP.  Bond $5,000, $800, $800, $300, $800.

 

DUSTIN SHANE HOLLEY, 31, of Jackson, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia X 2, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600 X 2, $1,000, $300.

 

DANNY IRBY, 58, of Meridian, Felony DUI, Careless Driving, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Failure to Signal Lane Change, Seat Belt Violation, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, Littering, NCSO.  Bond $20,000, $400, $400, $0, $400, $60, $800, $1,000, $600.

 

ANTHONY ALEXANDER JOHN, 23, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

JENNIFER JOHNSON, 45, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $600.

