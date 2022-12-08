Rape and Multiple DUIs, Drug Possession, and Domestic Violence Arrests in Neshoba

SHERAYAH EADES, 33, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $800.

ALYSSA SHA FORNIGLIA, 28, of Conehatta, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO. Bond $600.

QUALEE L FRYER, 20, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500.

JOHN GATHINGS, 45, of Medina, TN, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $1,000, $1,500.

REGINALD EVAN GRAY, 30, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO. Bond $0.

ALEX HARRELL, 46, of Philadelphia, Rape, NCSO. Bond $0.

ROBERT LEE HAYES, 33, of Meridian, DUI – Test Refusal, Failure to Appear, MHP. Bond $1,500, $0.

AMBER JANE HICKMAN, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Child Restraint Law, Child Endangerment, MHP. Bond $5,000, $800, $800, $300, $800.

DUSTIN SHANE HOLLEY, 31, of Jackson, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia X 2, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $0, $600 X 2, $1,000, $300.

DANNY IRBY, 58, of Meridian, Felony DUI, Careless Driving, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Failure to Signal Lane Change, Seat Belt Violation, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, Littering, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $400, $400, $0, $400, $60, $800, $1,000, $600.

ANTHONY ALEXANDER JOHN, 23, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $1,000.

JENNIFER JOHNSON, 45, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $600.