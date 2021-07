Sexual Battery and Multiple Burglary Arrests in Neshoba County

MYNOR OROZCO, 38, of Morton, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500.

CEDRIC PACE, 29, of Philadelphia, Sexual Battery, Hold for Other Agency, PPD. Bond $25,000, $0.

TANNER BLAKE PARKER, 19, of Collinsville, Public Drunk, Possession of Alcohol < 21, ABC. Bond $600, $800.

JAMES POOLE, 33, of Preston, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

AUSTIN TYLER REEVES, 24, of DeKalb, Public Drunk, ABC. Bond $600.

CHRISTOPHER KEEGAN ROBERTS, 20, of Noxapater, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500.

JOSEPH ROWELL, 45, of Philadelphia, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $800, $800, $0 X 2.

KAYLA SIMS, 31, of Union, Burglary of a Dwelling, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

TERMEL SKYLER SMITH, 31, of Starkville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $0.

TYLER SMITH, 25, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency. Bond $0.

JASON J STRIBLING, 44, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Business or Vehicle, PPD. Bond $5,000.

SHAUNRY MICHAL THOMAS, 30, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,500, $400, $300, $800.

ASHLEY WILLIAMS, 37, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, No License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,500, $300, $800.