Top Kicks96 News Stories of 2022

Here’s a look back at the some of the biggest happenings in our local area from 2022:
- 13-Year-Old Child Injured When Man Runs from Neshoba Law Enforcement (February)
- Boswell Media and Local Community Grieve Longtime Sports Commentator, Gilbert Barham (March)
- Mississippi Gets a New State Song – “One Mississippi” by Steve Azar (April)
- Boswell Media Celebrates 60 Years (June)
- Carthage Gets New Chief of Police (July)
- Mississippi’s Chapel Hart Shines Bright in the Lights of Vegas (August)
- Body Discovered in a Creek in Leake County (September)
- Tyson Foods Invests $18 million in Walnut Grove (November)
- Laurie Henderson is Elected Mayor of Carthage (November)
- One Dead, Two Wounded in Carthage Shootings (December)