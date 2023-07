Trespassing, Abusive Calls to 911, and Multiple Shoplifting Arrests in Leake and Attala

CARL A HOUSTON, 34, of Kosciusko, Speeding, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, No Insurance, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD. Bond $400, $1,100, $800, $1,000, $1,300.

TAMESHIA S JONES, 27, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

SHANETTA LACEY, 46, of Goodman, Abusive Calls to Emergency Telephone Service, KPD. Bond $900.

MICHAEL A LEWIS, 37, of Kosciusko, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, KPD. Bond $1,000.

DVONTAE D MERRITT, 31, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, MHP. Bond $25,000.

KELLI A MOORE, 24, of Carthage, Shoplifting, CPD. Bond $1,000.

MELISSA A MOORE, 33, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting, ACSO. Bond N/A.

LULE MOUDY, 37, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0.