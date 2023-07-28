Trespassing, DUI, and Felony Possession in Attala and Leake

BRIAN O PATRICK, 36, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Vehicle Lighting Violation, LCSO. Bond $1,500, $500.

JACOB SIMMONS, 19, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $5,000.

STEPHEN C SKEEN, 26, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $0.

WESLEY D SMITH, 29, of Lena, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.

DETRIC L SUMMERS, 25, of Carthage, Contempt of Court – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

ANDREA T TRUSS, 33, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, KPD. Bond $1,100, $500.

DANNY R WILLIS, 34, of Carthage, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Paraphernalia, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, CPD. Bond $15,000, $674.25, N/A, N/A.

MALIK E YOUNG, 24, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Trespassing after Notice of Non-Permission, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $3,000.