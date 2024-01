Voyeurism, Assault, and Felony Possession Arrests in Attala and Leake

SHAUN ADDY, 35, of Walnut Grove, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, WGPD. Bond $0, $0.

DANA H ALFORD, 38, of Carthage, Profanity in a Public Place, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD. Bond $239.25, $399.25.

MARQUETTE ARTERBERRY, 36, of Weir, Voyeurism (Peeping Tom), KPD. Bond $5,000.

KASEY M BAILEY, 22, of Carthage, Hold for Other County, LCSO. Bond N/A.

BOBBY G BLOODSAW, 64, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

SHANGES CHAMBLEE, 39, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond N/A.

EDDIE CHAPMAN, 73, of Carthage, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $1,639.25, $0

KORTNEY C EVANS, 36, of Jackson, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $10,000, $674.25.