Watching for a Stolen Vehicle From Winston County and a Vehicle Fire in Neshoba

Tuesday, 5/10/22

12:00 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to check on the report of a vehicle at what was reported to be an abandoned residence on Road 711.

6:15 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked on the report of a car sitting in the middle of the road with a driver who appeared to be asleep on Road 505.

6:51 a.m. – Neshoba Police were issued a BOLO for a white Dodge Avenger reportedly stolen from Winston County.

12:08 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to assist with a vehicle fire on Hwy. 19 s near Road 537.

2:26 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called to a residence where the occupant said there was a trespasser on their porch.