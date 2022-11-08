Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Felony Cyberstalking in Attala and Leake

TERRY J ADAMS, 36, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

DEMETRIC K BROOM, 29, of Lena, Resisting Arrest, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $500, $60,000.

OTIS R CALHOUN, 50, of Forest, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $3,000, $500, $500, $500.

BRANDON D CHAMBLEE, 35, of Carthage, Felony Indictment – Leake County Circuit Court, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $0, $1,000.

BRIAN COMBY, 35, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.

JAMES D DAVIS, 20, of Kosciusko, Felony Cyberstalking, Telephone Harassment by Solicitors, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000.

LAKESHIA D FONDREN, 43, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, CPD. Bond $339.25, $649.25.

SANDRA GARDNER, 53, of Kosciusko, Serving Days, KPD. Bond N/A.

LAKEDRICK E GREEN, 20, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Armed Robbery, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

QUAVON D HANNAH, 28, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $1,100.

TERRY D HANSFORD, 31, of West, Warrant X 2 – Attala Circuit Court, Warrant – Attala Justice Court, ACSO. Bond $5,000 X 2, $1,000.