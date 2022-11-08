HomeAttalaArmed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Felony Cyberstalking in Attala and Leake

Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Felony Cyberstalking in Attala and Leake

by

TERRY J ADAMS, 36, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

DEMETRIC K BROOM, 29, of Lena, Resisting Arrest, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $500, $60,000.

 

OTIS R CALHOUN, 50, of Forest, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $3,000, $500, $500, $500.

 

BRANDON D CHAMBLEE, 35, of Carthage, Felony Indictment – Leake County Circuit Court, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $0, $1,000.

 

BRIAN COMBY, 35, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD.  Bond $239.25.

 

JAMES D DAVIS, 20, of Kosciusko, Felony Cyberstalking, Telephone Harassment by Solicitors,  ACSO.  Bond $5,000, $1,000.

 

LAKESHIA D FONDREN, 43, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, CPD.  Bond $339.25, $649.25.

 

SANDRA GARDNER, 53, of Kosciusko, Serving Days, KPD.  Bond N/A.

 

LAKEDRICK E GREEN, 20, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Armed Robbery, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A.

 

QUAVON D HANNAH, 28, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD.  Bond $1,100.

 

TERRY D HANSFORD, 31, of West, Warrant X 2 – Attala Circuit Court, Warrant – Attala Justice Court, ACSO.  Bond $5,000 X 2, $1,000.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

DUIs and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

DUIs and Disturbing the Peace in Leake and Attala Arrests

Many DUIs and Indictments in Attala and Leake Arrests

WANTED: Kevin Dueitt – Contact Attala County Sheriff’s Office

First Degree Arson and Felony Malicious Mischief in Leake and Attala

Prison Contraband and Aggravated Assault in Attala and Leake Arrests