Child Neglect, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and Underage Drinking Arrests in Neshoba

DAYLEON CHARLES PHILLIPS II, 19, of Conehatta, Possession of Alcohol by < 21, NCSO. Bond $800.

JAMES POOLE, 35, of DeKalb, Felony Bad Check, NCSO. Bond $0.

JOSHUA SHARP, 45, of Forest, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $1,873.

TYLER SMITH, 27, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600.

CHRISTIAN SOLLIE, 19, of Lauderdale, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600.

LOGAN RYAN SPENCER, 19, of Grenada, Possession of Tobacco by a Minor, False ID, Possession of Alcohol by < 21, ABC. Bond $800, $800, $800.

CHRISTOPHER STEVE THOMPSON, 34, of Philadelphia, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor X 2, NCSO. Bond $600 X 2.

CEANNA SIMONE WILLIS, 18, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond 1,500.

TRESCILLA R WILLIS, 50, of Carthage, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

TRISTA WILLIS, 19, of Carthage, Child Neglect X 2, NCJC. Bond $800 X 2.