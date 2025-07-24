Big Deals!
Sale of Controlled Substances, DUI, and Disorderly Conduct in Neshoba Arrests

JAKAYLA CAMPBELL, 20, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2.

BRIDGET RENEE CLARK, 44, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

WILLIAM DAVID FORTENBERRY, 30, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

ALEX HOPKINS, 19, of Louisville, Public Drunk, Alcohol Possession by < 21, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply, NCSO.  Bond $600, $500, $600.

KELVIN KINCAID, 41, of Carthage, Careless Driving, Expired License Tag, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, DUI – 1st, Suspended Driver’s License, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $400, $400, $600, $1,000, $1,500, $800, $0.

NORMAN MOORE, 63, of Philadelphia, Sale of a Controlled Substance X 2, NCSO.  Bond $10,000 X 2.

JONTAVIOUS SANDERS, 26, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

JAMES R THOMPSON, 55, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600.

