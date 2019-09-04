Cowbell Yell Thursday Night!

STARKVILLE – With the 2019 home opener on the horizon, Bulldog fans are invited to kick off the season inside Davis Wade Stadium Tomorrow (Thursday) at 9 p.m with Mississippi State’s ninth annual Cowbell Yell.

Bulldogs fans of all ages are encouraged to bring their cowbells to gear up for the 2019 home opener against Southern Miss. Fans will be able to enter the stadium through Gate F. Metal detector screening will begin at 7:15 p.m. Gates open at 7:45 p.m. Free t-shirts are available for the first 1,000 students in attendance.

This year’s pep rally will feature appearances by the Famous Maroon Band, MSU spirit groups, head coach Joe Moorhead and the 2019 Mississippi State football team captains.

Fans can purchase Maroon Memories experiences for Cowbell Yell, including early entry passes and photos with featured speakers. Learn more at hailstate.com/memories.

Cowbell Yell is free and open to all students, faculty, staff, fans and community members.