Felony Bad Checks, Malicious Mischief, and Grand Larceny Arrests in Neshoba

AL LEE MOORE, 51, of Philadelphia, Failure to Pay, NCSO. Bond $0.

MEGAN MARIE MORGAN, 29, of Bryan, Hold – Circuit Court. Bond $0.

JULIUS BLAKE MORRIS, 30, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0.

LANY T REED, 21, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Malicious Mischief, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000, $0.

JOSEPH ROWELL, 47, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

MADISON SAVAGE, 22, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, Possession of Marijuana, MDOC. Bond $800, $0.

TERAVEN THOMAS, 26, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny, Failure to Appear. Bond $0, $0.

BREANNA CHANTELL TUBBY, 24, of Louisville, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

LEE ANN WESLEY, 42, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

BARRY EARL WILCHER, 52, of Carthage, Felony Bad Check, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

STEPHANIE ANN WILCHER, 50, of Carthage, Felony Bad Check, NCSO. Bond $5,000.