Big Deals!
HomeLocalMultiple Drug Trafficking and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

Multiple Drug Trafficking and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

by
SHARE NOW
Multiple Drug Trafficking and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

MICHAEL BARKSDALE, 41, of Ethel, DUI – Test Refusal, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $600.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

DALTON BOLEN, 19, of Philadelphia, Possession of Tobacco by Minor, Alcohol Possession by < 21, NCSO.  Bond $500, $500.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560270009982

 

SARAH ANN COLE 65, of Union, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Failure to Signal Lane Change, Seat Belt Violation, Speeding X 5, Disobeying Traffic Control Device X 2, Reckless Driving, Felony Pursuit, Improper Passing, Driving on Wrong Side of Road, NCSO.  Bond $300, $800, $300, $300, $60, $300 X 5, $400 X 2, $500, $7,500, $300, $500.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

ASHTON GRAY EDWARDS, 24, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO.  Bond $800, $600, $60.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

JUSTIN RAY HALL, 45, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

https://neshobacountyfair.org/digital-program/

 

MEGAN IRENE MORRIS, 34, of Philadelphia, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $10,000.

https://www.facebook.com/p/Alfa-Insurance-Lee-Robertson-Insurance-Agency-100063924406834/

 

JASON QUINN, 40, of Louisville, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply, NCSO.  Bond $50,000, $600.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

PATRICK LEWIS STOKES, 49, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $1,000, $600, $800.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560270009982

 

GREGORY HENSON THAMES, 33, of Hickory, DUI – 2nd, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $2,500, $800.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

MARY TUBBY, 31, of Decatur, Felony DUI, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

BAILEY WILLIS, 36, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

https://neshobacountyfair.org/digital-program/

https://www.facebook.com/p/Alfa-Insurance-Lee-Robertson-Insurance-Agency-100063924406834/

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Drug Possession and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

Neshoba County Man Sentenced to Prison for Possessing Child Pornography

Aggravated Domestic Violence, DUIs, and Shoplifting in Attala and Leake

Man Wanted From Louisville in Federal Drug Bust Captured in Arizona

Neshoba Co. Fair Political Speaking is Wednesday and Thursday

Embezzlement, Exploitation of a Vulnerable Person, Contraband in Prison, and Multiple Aggravated Domestic Assault Charges in Leake and Attala

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560270009982